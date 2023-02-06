Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $131,513.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08.
Arista Networks Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ANET opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
