Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $131,513.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40.

On Thursday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

