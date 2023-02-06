AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.