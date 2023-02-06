Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YCG LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 617,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 151,639 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

