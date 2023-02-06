Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.87.

AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

