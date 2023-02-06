Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,883.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,162.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,977.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,850.8% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 206,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 195,613 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,836.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 321,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 304,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,911.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

