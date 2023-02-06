Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,320 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

