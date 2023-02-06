Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 39,755 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.