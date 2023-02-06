Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Albany International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.