Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

