Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

