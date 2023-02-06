12,048 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,960,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $13,503,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $12,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.3 %

WLY stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.