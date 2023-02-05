Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,754 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Umpqua by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

