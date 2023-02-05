Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Foundation Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

