Tony M. Chou Sells 13,008 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Silk Road Medical Stock Performance
SILK stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.22. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Argus upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
