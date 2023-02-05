Tony M. Chou Sells 13,008 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SILK stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.22. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Argus upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

