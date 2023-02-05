Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

