Thomas Netzer Sells 5,082 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48.

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $9,978.22.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60.

Wayfair Trading Down 7.7 %

W opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $156.04. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

