Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

