Steven R. Downing Sells 17,730 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gentex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

