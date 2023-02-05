Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 162,062 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,930.9% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,492.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 676,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $144.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

