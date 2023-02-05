Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SWK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $173.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.