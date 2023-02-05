SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,607 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,057.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

