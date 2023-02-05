SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

