SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 585 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bank First during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFC. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

BFC opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $99.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

