SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,983 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.0 %

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Shares of HLX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

