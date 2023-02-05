SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

WSC opened at $47.72 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.