SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $682,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

AMRK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

