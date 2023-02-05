SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.