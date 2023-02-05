SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

Flushing Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.69. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.