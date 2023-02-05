SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

