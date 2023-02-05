SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,351 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.45. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $473,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.