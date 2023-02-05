SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,014.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.62 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

