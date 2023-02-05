SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the second quarter worth about $302,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,464 shares of company stock valued at $69,214 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.63.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

