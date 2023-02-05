SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $39.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

