SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $152,000 in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 255,781 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 172,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Price Performance

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $488,979.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,732,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,809,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,562 shares of company stock worth $13,054,310. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNA opened at $17.31 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28 Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

