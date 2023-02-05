SG Americas Securities LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

