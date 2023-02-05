SG Americas Securities LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,275.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,275.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock worth $357,461 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $836.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

