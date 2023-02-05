SG Americas Securities LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,117,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,500 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,117,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,710 shares of company stock worth $7,459,666 in the last 90 days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

