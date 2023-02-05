SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of PCB Bancorp worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $279.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $231,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,319,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,279,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

