SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in B2Gold by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 44.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

