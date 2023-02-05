SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $223.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.38 and a 200 day moving average of $221.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.