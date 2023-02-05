Rosenblatt Securities Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $106.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

