Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primo Water by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

