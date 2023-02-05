Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $438,984.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NUE opened at $176.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $129,202,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 268.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

