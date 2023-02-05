Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Purchases 63,100 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,378.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,919,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,627,627.51.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Morguard Corporation purchased 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,080.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Morguard Corporation purchased 12,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,447.50.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morguard Corporation purchased 31,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,821.79.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 3,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,112.64.

On Friday, January 20th, Morguard Corporation bought 5,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,659.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,670.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Morguard Corporation bought 400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Morguard Corporation bought 61,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,925.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,630.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Morguard Corporation bought 5,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,245.62.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.92. The firm has a market cap of C$357.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.