Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,812 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

