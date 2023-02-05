Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 872,180 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $18,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,086 shares of company stock worth $978,164 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

