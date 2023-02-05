JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases 338,514 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,226.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,514 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

