John E. Sanfilippo Acquires 4,232 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.9 %

JBSS opened at $92.87 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

