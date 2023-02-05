John E. Sanfilippo Acquires 4,232 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.9 %
JBSS opened at $92.87 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.
Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
