Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $382,690.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JBL stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

