J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 319,956 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,956 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.